Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 555 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

