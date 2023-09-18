5,250 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

