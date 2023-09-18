Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.85. 227,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,181. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.89.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

