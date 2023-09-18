MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $711,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 601,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

