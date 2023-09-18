Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $81.56. 719,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,985. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

