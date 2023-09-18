Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.11. 256,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

