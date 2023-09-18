Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.55. 242,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,177. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.