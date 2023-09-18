Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,051 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

