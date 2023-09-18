EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases 164 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD opened at $278.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.27 and a 200 day moving average of $286.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

