Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.09 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.04 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

