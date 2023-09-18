Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $85.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

