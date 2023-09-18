Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 36,109 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,109 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

