United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.66. 877,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,930. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

