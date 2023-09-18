Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.66. 877,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

