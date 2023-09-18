Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.16. The stock had a trading volume of 342,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.73.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

