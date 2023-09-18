LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $102,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $233.77. 116,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,203. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average of $214.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

