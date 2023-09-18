Wealth Management Resources Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,671 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 294,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 423,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,256. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

