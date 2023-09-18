Aua Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,190. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

