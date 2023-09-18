Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.81 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

