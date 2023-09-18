Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.