Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock remained flat at $61.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 308,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

