MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.16. The company had a trading volume of 122,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,438. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

