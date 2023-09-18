Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $290.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.94 and a 200-day moving average of $298.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

