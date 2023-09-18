MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.62. The stock had a trading volume of 274,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,443. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

