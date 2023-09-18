Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $283.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,078. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average of $266.35. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

