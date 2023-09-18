Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785,939. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

