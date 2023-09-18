Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.52. The stock had a trading volume of 205,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.