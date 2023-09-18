Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.07. 151,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,925. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

