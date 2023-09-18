Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 470 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. 757,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,413. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.