Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.75. 221,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.47 and its 200-day moving average is $438.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

