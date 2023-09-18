Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,331 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,531,000 after acquiring an additional 525,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $199.40. 312,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

