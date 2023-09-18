Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.03. 341,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,664. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

