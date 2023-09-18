Affiance Financial LLC Buys 494 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.82. 2,198,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.