Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 5,030 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.04. 908,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

