Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $427.40. 116,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

