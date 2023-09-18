Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

