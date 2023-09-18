NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,841. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

