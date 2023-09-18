iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $46.47 on Monday. 100,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1153 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

