FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FDX traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.17. The stock had a trading volume of 551,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,393. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.