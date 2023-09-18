Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

