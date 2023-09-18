Omega Financial Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,149. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

