Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 8.7% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSX traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.24. 169,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,886. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

