Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

