139 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $23.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,936.00. 65,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,508. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,952.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,913.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

