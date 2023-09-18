Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 129.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 289,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,118. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

