MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 706 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 981,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,688,000 after buying an additional 646,949 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.78. The stock had a trading volume of 233,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,729. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.