Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.37. 385,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.81 and a 200 day moving average of $398.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

