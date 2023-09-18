Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,176. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

