Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $71.52. 772,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

