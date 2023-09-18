Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,153 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 183,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 162,046 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 72,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.20. 125,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

